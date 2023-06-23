‘RHOC’s Heather Dubrow Explains Why She Was ‘Concerned’ Tamra & Shannon Would End Their Feud (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow has been in the middle of Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador‘s feud so far on season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But the dynamics with the women have changed since they filmed last year. Tamra and Shannon are friends again and now Heather is the one on the outs. Heather appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast and said that she figured Tamra and Shannon would make up.

“I was concerned, and assumed, that the two of them would become friends,” Heather EXCLUSIVELY said on the podcast. “Assumed because I wanted them to become friends again. Concerned because I was concerned I would be the odd man out, which did end up happening.”

Heather confirmed to HL that season 17 was rough for her. In the first three episodes, she’s had tension with both Gina Kirschenheiter and Taylor Armstrong, while Emily Simpson shaded her for being an “interrupter.” And now we know that Heather isn’t on great terms with Tamra and Shannon either.

“I didn’t see it coming at all,” Heather said about the rocky road she had on season 17. “I thought I was gonna have an easy season last season. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m back.’ And then got blindsided with the whole lawsuit thing and all that. So this season I thought okay well Tamra’s coming back. We’ve always had fun together. Honestly, in all our years together, we had a problem maybe once. And we were going along and then all of a sudden, I felt like, how did everything go south? I don’t know. I’m interested to watch it.”

Before the season 17 premiere, a report from Page Six claimed that Tamra went “nuclear” on Heather during filming. The article said that Tamra led a “gang-up” on the former actress during the cast trip to Mexico and the confrontation got “nasty.” Heather confirmed on the podcast that Tamra came after her, and when we asked her if Tamra made it “personal,” Heather coyly said, “Isn’t everything personal?”

Heather’s full interview on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Heather discusses her drama with Taylor, reveals if she’s really moving out of Orange County, and more!