Tamra Judge Goes ‘Nuclear’ On BFF Heather Dubrow In ‘RHOC’ Season 17: It’s ‘Nasty’

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans can expect a dramatic season for Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow on the show’s upcoming 17th season, according to an April 17 Page Six report. A source close to production revealed to the outlet that Tamra, 55, and Heather, 54, “butted heads” the entire time they were filming. Things apparently reached a boiling point while on a group vacation in Mexico, where Tamra reportedly went “nuclear” during a “gang-up” on her co-star. The source described the confrontation as “nasty.”

It’s not clear what led to the fiery tension between Tanra and Heather. Last year, Heather was still best friends with Tamra and even told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she asked her to come back to RHOC. Unfortunately, she said the plan “didn’t work out” but applauded her run on the show.

The tumultuous season for Tamra is her first back after she was fired in 2020 ahead of Season 15. She first joined the RHOC cast in 2007 for its third season and became a staple on the show for 12 seasons. During a 2022 BravoCon panel, Tamra said she had no idea why she was fired, but it’s rumored that she asked for too much money. However, she expressed her gratitude for being asked back. “It all just happened so quick,” she recalled, per PEOPLE. “I’m here, what, three months into filming and like, ‘OMG I got asked back.’ It still hasn’t sunk in.” Heather, meanwhile, was originally on the show for five seasons and departed after Season 11. She came back on The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 16th season.

The source claimed there was a second trip to Montana among the cast that was much calmer than Mexico. Perhaps, the drama died down by then and allowed the ladies to fully enjoy their trip.

The Page Six insider also claimed that on top of having a major fight with Heather, Tamra’s friendship with Jennifer Pedranti broke down over the course of filming. Tamra brought the yoga instructor into the group originally. She was never officially announced as an RHOC Season 17 cast member, but she has been spotted filming with the ladies.

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are all returning for season 17. They saw Noella Bergenger and Jennifer Armstrong leave the show after just one season.