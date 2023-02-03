‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Debuts New Facelift Ahead Of Season 17: Before & After Photos

Nothing says “new year, new me” like a cosmetic procedure! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the results of her facelift. “Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … . WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” her lengthy caption began. Later, the mom-of-three revealed that she had “three consultations” to decide to have a “mini lower face/ neck lift.”

The Bravo personality thanked Dr. Siamak Agha for her amazing results. “He did an amazing job because I still look like myself… just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town,” Emily hilariously joked. In addition to the face procedure, the brunette beauty revealed that she also had “breast implant removal, lift and fat transfer for my chest followed up by another surgery.” Emily noted that she would open up about her latest surgery “soon.”

After showing off the before and after photos, many of the 47-year-old’s followers and friends took to the comments section of the post to react to the star’s new look. “You always look beautiful!!”, The Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel wrote, while actress McKenzie Westmore chimed in, “You look amazing! @drsiamakagha.topplasticsurgeon is top notch!!” Some of the RHOC fans also flooded the comments with their compliments for the successful attorney. One follower even praised Emily for being honest about her work. “Yes for transparency,” the admirer wrote, while another commented, “Love thanks for the honesty.. oh and mentioning the word MENOPAUSE.. love love love you on the show..”

Finally, Emily concluded her caption with some commentary on women’s rights to do as they please with their bodies. “Also, just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age,” she wrote. “From completely natural to surgery … it’s up to each woman. I still work out hard and work out consistently, but once you reach a certain age there are just things you cannot change naturally. I choose a combo approach.”

Emily’s facelift post comes ahead of the show’s 17th season, reportedly due out sometime in the first half of 2023. In addition, the procedure post comes nearly one month after Vicki Gunvalson, 60, threw shade at Emily and her co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, 38, for the show’s bad ratings. “I’m fine with Heather [Dubrow]. Gina and Emily — I mean, there’s no real relationship there,” she told HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease! in Jan. “They’re fine. I mean, truly, they’re fine. Emily’s great. Gina’s fine. [But] I don’t have a relationship with them. We don’t talk. There’s no [commonality].” At this time, Vicki is likely only returning to the hit reality show in a “guest-starring” capacity.

“I don’t really understand [their roles on the show],” the “OG of the OC” continued. “I don’t. I don’t. When I created the show — you know, [producer] Scott Dunlop, [and OG star] Jeana Keough, and I — we were about women working, showing our true life, and it just changed, you know? Everything just changed. They brought in people that weren’t friends together, and I don’t know if it’s worked as well. It hasn’t because the ratings have gone down.” Despite the 60-year-old’s remarks, Emily will likely be returning to the show for her fifth season in a row later this year, according to In Touch Weekly.