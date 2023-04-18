‘RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Teases Teresa & Melissa’s ‘Chaotic’ Finale Fight: They ‘Completely Destruct’ (Exclusive)

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming to an end in just a few weeks, and fans will finally get to see Melissa Gorga‘s big fight in the finale with Teresa Giudice, which led to Melissa and Joe Gorga skipping Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. Jackie Goldschneider was on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and gave some inside scoop about just how bad Melissa and Teresa’s fight is.

“I’m trying to think if it was the most chaotic event I’ve ever been to. I think it definitely was,” Jackie, who has been on the show since season 9, told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“I was watching it all unfold, saying, ‘Is this real? Is this really happening?’ ” Jackie recalled. “Because not only are you watching a reality show, but you’re watching two families completely destruct in front of your eyes. And you’re watching other people getting in there.”

The rumor is that Melissa and Teresa’s fight is over Teresa’s role in the alleged cheating rumors about Melissa that were spread by Margaret Josephs‘ ex-friend. Dolores Catania previously confirmed to us on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast that she and her boyfriend, Paul Connell, host the finale party where Teresa falls out with her brother and sister-in-law.

Jackie also hinted that Danielle Cabral, who learned about the Melissa cheating rumors from Jennifer Aydin in Ireland, plays a big role in Teresa and Melissa’s fight in the finale.

“Danielle knew what she was doing. It was just a shame. It’s just a shame that people…you know it’s hard. You’re on a show, and you have to be entertaining, and you have to say things that you might not say in real life. But at the same time, you have to also go home and be able to live with yourself,” Jackie said. “So yeah, Danielle does do something that nobody’s okay with.”

Jackie, who has been a witness to the Giudice-Gorga drama on the show, doesn’t believe that Teresa and Melissa can reconcile after their latest fight. “It’s so toxic,” Jackie said about their relationship. “Even when they do make up, another fight is bubbling there. It’s just waiting. It’s the same crap over and over and over. They’re never gonna be okay because they never dealt with the initial problems.”

“So the initial problems is all sitting here, and it’s bubbling, so even when one flames out, another comes up,” Jackie added. “And the initial problem is that Teresa hates Melissa for coming on the show. Melissa resents Teresa for the things she’s done over the years. I think it will just keep being the same fight over and over and over again.”

Jackie’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Jackie talks about her drama with Danielle, reveals where she currently stands with Jennifer, and much more!