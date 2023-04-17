RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Says Danielle Cabral Is ‘A Mean Girl’ & ‘Didn’t Like Me’ From Day 1 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jackie Goldschneider started the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a “friend of” role, but that doesn’t mean she’s sitting on the sidelines amidst all the onscreen drama. In fact, Jackie has been butting heads with newbie Danielle Cabral since the start of the season, so when we talked to her on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, she revealed how she feels about their ongoing feud.

When we told Jackie that Danielle previously told us she felt Jackie never liked her, Jackie said, “That’s so bizarre to me because it’s a totally different narrative coming from my mind. Like the first time I met her at the rollerskating party, we really had a nice conversation, we were rollerskating together, and I was super super nice to her. And then at Margaret [Josephs‘] house, I did look at her outfit but she doesn’t have eyes in the back of her head. She did not see me do it. I think she decided that night — I think Danielle had this idea that she took my job. Right? So she kind of looked at me like ‘Oh God, if she gets her job back, I might lose mine.’ So it was like me vs. her, which is never something that I felt.”

During one of season 13’s early group events, Jackie was seen looking Danielle up and down. It didn’t appear as though Danielle saw Jackie do it, but it was discussed amongst the group in followup episodes, so she either saw it or heard about it from someone else. Anyway, Jackie later confirmed that she did look Danielle up and down but it was only because she didn’t love the outfit that she was wearing. Following the event at Margaret’s house, Danielle threw an event of her own and didn’t invite Jackie.

“When [Danielle] had her [mozarrella-making party], which was right at the beginning of the season, and she invited eight out of the nine of us, I thought that was such a mean thing to do,” Jackie said, while later calling it a “mean girl move”. She added that it was especially “hard” because she was still dealing with her demotion on the show, which she says was partly her decision. “I felt like she really took a low blow by doing that, and from then on, I was like, ‘Well, this girl is not a good person.’ She’s not the type of person that I want to be around, but I don’t hate her or anything. She’s just not my type of people. But I think she created this narrative where we hated each other so that she had somebody to go up against and it didn’t have to be any of the main cast members. I think she took the easy way out, but whatever.”

Still, Jackie is hopeful that they can become friends one day. “I don’t think anything that drastic happened between us that we couldn’t [be friends one day]. And I would like to be friends with her,” Jackie told us, before cheekily adding, “If I can make up with Teresa [Giudice], I can make up with anyone.”

Want to hear more? Jackie’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Jackie talks about her currently relationship with Jennifer Aydin, teases Melissa and Teresa’s big fight at the finale, and more!