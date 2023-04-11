‘RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Teases Upcoming Drama With Melissa Gorga & ‘Tough’ Ireland Trip (Exclusive)

Danielle Cabral and Melissa Gorga started off as friends on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but according to Danielle, their friendship doesn’t last much longer. Danielle appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and EXCLUSIVELY revealed that her and Melissa have drama at “the very end” of the season. And Danielle clarified that their issues aren’t because of Melissa’s strained relationship with Teresa Giudice.

“It has nothing to do with Teresa. Anything I do has nothing to do with Teresa,” Danielle said. “This is all based on what people have done to me. I don’t go and like someone or not like someone because of Teresa. This is all things that they have done to me. I don’t play that game.”

Danielle confirmed that her and Melissa seemingly come to blows at the big finale party hosted by Dolores Catania. “That might be one for the books,” Danielle said about the finale, where she also fights with Margaret Josephs, as we saw in the midseason trailer. “And I don’t know what other chapters were in the book. But if I’m gonna call it, that would be one for the books,” she added.

Leading up the the women’s trip to Ireland, which kicks off on the April 11 episode, Danielle still doesn’t know the tea Jennifer Aydin got from Margaret’s ex-BFF Laura Lee Jansen, who claims that Melissa cheated on her husband Joe Gorga. Danielle eventually finds out about this gossip, and she told us what her immediate reaction was to it.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, damn.’ That puts me in a really tight spot because I’m friends with Melissa,” the Staten Island native said. “And it puts everybody in a tight spot. Nobody wants to hear that. I’m not one to bring anybody down, as you can see. People talk crap to me, I’m not gonna run. But then there comes a point where you’re like, ‘Oh god, what do I do here?’ I didn’t even wanna hear it. It sucked.”

Danielle also told us that she didn’t believe Melissa cheated, because of how strong her marriage appears to be. “You don’t wanna believe something like that. You don’t wanna believe that because you see the two of them. On the surface they look like a happy married couple,” Danielle said about Melissa and Joe. “You never know what goes on behind closed doors, but on the surface everything was great. Who wants to think that someone’s marriage is gonna implode?”

When we had Danielle’s co-star Jennifer Fessler on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease podcast in March, she raved about how amazing the trip to Ireland was. Unfortunately, Danielle told us that she had a very different experience on her vacation abroad with the other Jersey women.

“Everybody had a blast — except me,” Danielle revealed. “It was tough for me. It was tough. Ireland is tough and it had nothing to do with this rumor,” she also said. “I’m just gonna say that.”

Danielle’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Danielle addresses her feud with Jackie Goldschneider, gives an update on her tenuous relationship with her brother, and much more!