Dolores Catania Teases ‘Emotional’ Cast Trip To Ireland: ‘You’ll See A Side Of Teresa You’ve Never Seen’ (Exclusive)

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been filled with dramatic fights that, at times, have been a little too ugly for the viewers’ liking. But the good news is that later this season fans will see fun moments with the Jersey ladies during the cast trip to Ireland that’s organized by Dolores Catania, since her boyfriend Paul Connell is from there. Dolores appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and revealed that all of the women — including Teresa Giudice — get emotional in Ireland.

“You see a lot of emotions. There’s one scene that’s very emotional there, and you’ll see a side of Teresa you’ve never seen,” Dolores shared. “But we also had fun. It was different just to be in foreign grounds. And you’ll see Paul’s mom! Who is very funny.”

Dolores, who has had to navigate drama with Jennifer Aydin and her ex-husband Frank Catania so far this season, told HL that the trip to Ireland “came about because everything was so bad” between the cast, which is pretty divided amidst Teresa and Melissa Gorga‘s feud.

“We are killing each other up until this trip. The fights are so bad,” Dolores said. “I went to Ireland and everything was beautiful and clean and fresh and green. I think we needed a breath of fresh air. I was really trying to get everybody to calm down. We’re getting closer to Teresa’s wedding. Things are still heated. Fights are still going on. New dynamics in the group. So I suggested an international trip which we haven’t had since before COVID.”

Paul actually chimed in during the interview and said that he heard from people in Ireland who saw Dolores and the women when they were there filming. “It was cool to hear from people from Ireland who said they got the opportunity to see them, they met with them, they walked behind them,” Paul said. “They were like, ‘Hey, this is great, they’re in our city.’ It’s just great for the exposure, as well. It was really cool.”

“Let’s put it this way: we kind of made it a bachelorette party for Teresa,” Dolores said. “That’s gonna be the new bachelorette haven there!”

The Ireland trip sounds amazing, but RHONJ fans know that the fighting picked back up again once the women got home. Dolores revealed to us that she and Paul hosted the finale party, where Melissa and Joe Gorga have their fallout with Teresa that leads to them skipping her wedding, and that she didn’t know how to handle all the chaos. “At one point, I’m standing, and I look, and I go, ‘Who do I go to?’ ” she said.

Dolores’ full episode on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. She talks about her dynamic with Frank this season, Teresa and Jacqueline Laurita‘s recent reunion, and much more!