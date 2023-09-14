Heather Dubrow Celebrates Husband Terry’s Birthday 6 Weeks After Health Scare: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Although Terry Dubrow, 65, suffered a mini-stroke just last month, his wife, Heather Dubrow, 54, was in a celebratory mood for his birthday on Sept. 14! The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with her husband of 24 years and their four kids. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @drdubrow !!!! We all love you SO much … and this year I am even more grateful to be celebrating you,” she gushed, along with three heart emojis.

In the first slide of Heather’s birthday tribute, the proud parents posed alongside their four kids: Max, 19, Nick, 19, Kat, 16, and Ace, 12. The famous family enjoyed dinner at a restaurant together for the Botched star’s special day. The remainder of the post included photos of the beloved Bravo couple from moments on the hit reality show.

Soon after the brunette beauty shared the post with her 1.6 million followers, many of them took to the comments to wish Terry a happy birthday. “Love a Virgo!!!!!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, 51, gushed. Meanwhile, Heather’s RHOC co-star, Jennifer Pedranti, also chimed in to send Terry some love. “Happy Birthday Terry!!!” the blonde beauty penned. One of the sweetest notes was from Terry’s daughter, Max, herself who wrote, “i love you dad !!!! happy birthday.”

The birthday celebrations come just six weeks after Heather and Terry confirmed to TMZ that he suffered a mini stroke the week prior. When he recalled the health scare to E! News that same day, Terry made sure to credit his wife for being his life saver. “Listen to your partner. If they are concerned about something don’t argue, don’t ignore and get it checked out right away,” he told the mag after Heather insisted that he see a doctor despite his pushback. “What they see may be very different than what you perceive. Be grateful for those who love you. I love my wife, thank god for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life.”

Terry and his wife revealed that doctors discovered that he had a hole in his heart also known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO). Additionally, his medical team informed him that “a blood clot passed through the PFO, traveled to his brain and caused the TIA.” On Aug. 9, Heather shared a selfie with her husband and gushed over him in the caption. “I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms- get them to the Hospital,” she captioned the post.