‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out As A Lesbian

After Max came out privately to her mother at the beginning of the pandemic, the reality star said she ultimately didn’t make “a big deal” out of the situation. “She texted me and goes, ‘I’ve got to tell you something.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I’m bisexual.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. I know. Remember we talked about it?'”

The Heather Dubrow’s World podcaster then shared that, a year later, their second daughter Kat “had been talking about her sexuality for a while,” but when it came to sharing the revelation with the family, she wasn’t exactly rushing to make a big reveal.