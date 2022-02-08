‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out As A Lesbian
Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat is coming out as a lesbian as the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star shares how she and her family are welcoming the teen’s identity revelation.
Heather Dubrow, 53, is sharing more intimate details about her family’s story, and this time, it involves her other daughter: 15-year-old Kat. One year after her eldest daughter, Max, 18, came out as bisexual, her younger daughter Kat is also sharing some news: she’s a lesbian.
“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather shared with PEOPLE on Feb. 8. Heather is also mom to son Nick, 17, and the youngest of the Dubrow crew, Coco, 11. “I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star added.
Added Heather’s husband and Botched star Terry Dubrow, 63, “Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations.” Heather also added that she was “raised by 1950s parents” who “talked about nothing,” hence why she thought it was “so important” to be able to discuss these issues with her children.
After Max came out privately to her mother at the beginning of the pandemic, the reality star said she ultimately didn’t make “a big deal” out of the situation. “She texted me and goes, ‘I’ve got to tell you something.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I’m bisexual.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. I know. Remember we talked about it?'”
The Heather Dubrow’s World podcaster then shared that, a year later, their second daughter Kat “had been talking about her sexuality for a while,” but when it came to sharing the revelation with the family, she wasn’t exactly rushing to make a big reveal.
One day, “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,’ ” Heather recalled. “I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.” She added, “All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy,.”
“Even if she doesn’t understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us,” Max continued to the outlet, as Kat added, “She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”
“I was really stressed about it,” Kat continued. “But I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about.”