Terry Dubrow’s Health: His Mini Stroke & How He’s Doing Now

Terry Dubrow, 64, had the terrifying experience of going through a “mini-stroke” on Aug. 3, 2023. The doctor, who is one of the stars of the hit reality show Botched, admitted that he suffered from a transient ischemic attack (TIA) while out to dinner with his wife Heather, 54, and son Nicholas, 19. While Terry is expecting to recover and doesn’t expect any lasting damage, it was surely a scary experience for the whole family.

While his wife is a star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Terry has been a reality star in his own right, as one of the hosts of the plastic surgery reality show Botched. While he’s no stranger to the medical world, he revealed that his wife was the one who helped him as he suffered the mini-stroke. Find out more about Terry’s health here.

Terry Dubrow Diagnosed With Transient Ischemic Attack

Terry’s suffered from TIA while having dinner with his wife and son at The Ivy in Los Angeles, per TMZ. He revealed that Heather told Nicholas to call 911 after she noticed that her husband was slurring his speech. Even though the doctor said he felt fine (and medical professionals cleared him), he was convinced to make a stop at a hospital where they said that he had suffered from TIA. Thankfully, he was able to recovery quickly after the doctors treated him.

What Is A Transient Ischemic Attack?

TIA is a very short-form of a stroke, according to the National Institute on Neurological Disorders & Stroke. Typically, they only last a few minutes, and they happen when blood is briefly cut off from the brain. The symptoms are very similar to that of a stroke, including numbness, trouble seeing or speaking, and loss of balance.

How Long Has Terry Been Sick?

As mentioned above, TIA typically only lasts a few minutes, and Terry has thankfully recovered from the mini-stroke. He opened up about his medical emergency a few days later on Aug. 9, and he seems to be doing much better now.

Terry revealed that after the stroke, he wanted more people to learn from his experience in an interview with E! News. “One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke time is critical, you have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age,” he said.

How Is Terry Doing Today?

After the stroke, Terry opened up about how he credited his wife with saving his life in the E! interview. “Listen to your partner. If they are concerned about something don’t argue, don’t ignore and get it checked out right away,” he said. “I love my wife, thank god for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life.”

After the plastic surgeon’s stroke, Heather also posted a photo of them on Instagram and revealed that she was glad that he had recovered. She also encouraged anyone to seek medical treatment at the first signs of a stroke ASAP. “I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently,” she wrote. “I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support.”