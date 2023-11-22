‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Reportedly ‘Quickly’ Becoming Pals With Shannon Beador’s Ex

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Orange County is a small world! Shannon Beador‘s ex John Janssen recently sparked romance rumors with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Alexis Bellino, 46, after they were spotted out to dinner on November 18. A few days later on November 21, Alexis’ publicist, Spencer Lubitz, told Page Six that she and John are on the fast track to being besties. “Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” he explained.

Spencer then explained why Alexis and Shannon’s ex were photographed together at a local O.C. hotspot over the weekend. He said that the two simply “happened to be at The Quiet Woman at the same time when they initially met and a friendship was born.” In an effort to seemingly diffuse the romance rumors, the rep also emphasized that, “Orange County is a small place” and that it’s “not surprising they would cross paths.” The Quiet Woman is a popular restaurant in Corona Del Mar, CA, and is often featured on RHOC.

That same day, Alexis took to Instagram to share a sexy mirror selfie and seemingly shutdown the romance rumors in the caption. “Birthday Shopping with my newly 16 yr old… What I know in life is don’t let rumors or BS get in your way,” she quipped. “I’ll be the first to let you know when anything changes in my relationship life! Until then… we live, laugh and love!!!” The former TV personality went on to add several hashtags including “#dontlistentothenoise” and “#friendshipscanform.”

Soon after she shared the selfie, many of the 46-year-old’s 357K followers took to the comments to react. “So not dating John Jansen. Got it,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Whew! No JJ. We are relieved.” Meanwhile, Shannon, who recently starred on the show’s 17th season, took to Instagram to seemingly laugh off the drama. “A good laugh heals a lot of hurts,” she captioned the photos of herself in a little black dress on November 21.

As Bravo fans know, Shannon and John called it quits on their relationship in January. The 59-year-old confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE at the time and revealed that she was “blindsided” by the split, which occurred months prior in November 2022. “All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Shannon said at the time. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

In his own statement, John told the mag that he was ultimately happy with his decision. “The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us,” he said earlier this year. Meanwhile, Alexis is also newly single as she recently split from her now ex-fiancé, Drew Bohn, at the top of September. “Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” Alexis told Page Six on September 5. “Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another.”