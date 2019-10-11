‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Reveals Whether She’d Ever Fully Return & Why Tamra Judge Is A Factor

Alexis Bellino is open to doing ‘a cameo again’ after leaving ‘RHOC’ in 2013, but has one deal-breaker for joining the show full-time.

Alexis Bellino, 42, pleasantly surprised fans with her cameo in the Oct. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, thanks to her friendship with castmate Emily Simpson. Two days after her return to RHOC’s screen, HollywoodLife caught up with the alum for an EXCLUSIVE interview at the Skybar at Mondrian, where We TV was celebrating the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition and for reaching 100 episodes! We had to ask — would Alexis ever join RHOC as a full-time “Housewife” again, after leaving the show in 2013?

“I would do a cameo again but I really feel like that chapter has turned for me,” Alexis revealed to HollywoodLife. “I love the time I’ve had on there, I learned a lot too. It was a great experience and I will do another cameo, but that book has closed. I have three kids now and we’re busy.” By we, Alexis was referring to her new boyfriend, Andy “Drew” Bohn, who attended the We TV event by her side! Alexis made her debut on Marriage Boot Camp during its Oct. 10 premiere, in which she opened up with her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Jim Bellino, which was finalized in 2018.

“I barely have time for [Andy] and like, he’s the most important thing,” Alexis continued to tell HollywoodLife. Andy, who became Instagram official with Alexis in Feb. 2019, chimed in, “She’s a devoted mother, there’s not much time in her day but it’s her call.” Alexis is currently raising her and Jim’s children, 11-year-old twins Melania and Mackenna, and their 12-year-old son James.

But a busy schedule isn’t the sole reason why Alexis is closing the lid on an official RHOC comeback. HollywoodLife asked if the rumors are true — is her former co-star and rival Tamra Judge, 52, the reason she’s not interested in a full-time role? “Well, I 100 percent would never do the show if she was on it. And I 99.9 percent wouldn’t do the show if she wasn’t on it,” Alexis told us. That .1 percent difference says all we need to know. Years after their on-screen feuding, Alexis said, “We don’t talk much, but I would be cordial if I saw her out. But I’ll leave it at that.”