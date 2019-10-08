‘RHOC’ Recap: Former Housewife Alexis Bellino Returns & Gina Kirschenheiter Gets Stood Up

She thanks God for her live every day, and you would, too. Former ‘RHOC’ star Alexis Bellino made a triumphant return to the series during the Oct. 8 episode.

Gina Kirschenheiter‘s love life hasn’t been on an upswing in quite some time, so during the Oct. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson offered to take Gina on a double date with Shane‘s cousin. And it seemed like a really good idea at first — in fact, Gina was super excited about it — but when Shane’s cousin flaked on her, things started getting sketchy. First, Shane’s cousin cancelled on the date because he said he had broken his toe. Gina thought it was silly that he’d cancel a date over a broken toe, but she understood and just told him that she’d still be willing to go on a date with him sometime in the near future. Seems reasonable, right? Well, it would have been if Shane’s cousin was… SINGLE.

Unbeknownst to Gina, Shane’s cousin apparently has a girlfriend, so he told her that he actually wouldn’t be able to go out on a date with her. What?! Gina was floored and couldn’t believe that Emily and Shane would set her up on a date with someone who had a girlfriend. Especially after what she had just gone through with her ex-husband. To be honest, Gina actually thought Emily and Shane were probably just as clueless as her about the situation, but Shane’s cousin revealed to Gina that they also knew about his girlfriend and they told him that Gina would be “fine” with it. So because of that, Gina started ignoring Emily.

Later, when Emily met up with former housewife Alexis Bellino — apparently, they’re friends — Emily told Alexis that she had no idea Shane’s cousin had a girlfriend and since she found out, she’s been trying to get in contact with Gina to apologize and explain herself. But since Gina’s been ignoring her, she hasn’t been able to.

Do we believe Emily? Is Alexis here to stay? And could this put another wedge between Emily and Gina? Only time will tell. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!