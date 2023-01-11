‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador ‘Blindsided’ As Boyfriend John Jannsen Dumps Her After 3 Years Of Dating

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Jannsen are no longer an item! The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed John broke up with her following the filming of the Bravo reality show’s 17th season. It was a shock for the 58-year-old star, as she believed the couple were in a “great place” before John dropped his bombshell news.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,“ Shannon explained to People on Wednesday, January 11. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Shannon went on to say that she’s “never loved anyone more” in her life. The former couple met through a mutual friend in 2019 and went public with their romance in July of that year. “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John,” Shannon added. “But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

John, for his part, told the outlet that the decision was an extremely difficult one. “I’ve been in pain over it,” he explained. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.” He added that he didn’t want to “humiliate” Shannon on camera with a breakup. “The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us.”

Right thing or not, Shannon said the holidays were especially challenging after John broke it off in November. “I couldn’t believe he wasn’t here, and there would be days I would just cry myself to sleep. But it’s a new year, and I’m ready for a fresh start.”

Shannon and John’s relationship was the first for the RHOC icon since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband David Beador, who admitted to cheating on Shannon during their 17-year marriage. The exes share daughters Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18.