‘RHOC’ Reunion Trailer: Heather Dubrow Says She Knew Shannon Beador’s Ex Was Cheating

Heather Dubrow revealed she knew about Shannon Beador‘s cheating ex-husband David in the trailer for the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 reunion, which was released on April 14. Heather, who has had an on-again/off-again friendship with Shannon throughout the years, is seen in the trailer yelling, “I could have blown up your family. I knew David was having an affair. By the way, you knew David was having an affair.”

Shannon, who appeared to be shocked what Heather, 53, yelled, quips back, “Un-f***ing-believable!”

As many fans know, Shannon and David were married for 17 years before they broke up in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and their entire split played out on the show. He wasn’t even mentioned this season, though, so it’s interesting to see Heather bringing Shannon’s past up.

Heather and Shannon will be joined by their co-stars, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, during the reunion, after yet another explosive season of the first Real Housewives franchise.

The trailer also shows that Shannon will be dealing with some dress drama backstage. “You’re not going to believe this, I don’t have an outfit. The dress didn’t work,” Shannon tells her business partner, Steve, while Noella is just excited to be at her first reunion ever.

Noella’s gift to Heather’s 17-year-old daughter Max will come into play yet again, too. Heather still thinks the racy Card Against Humanity game was like “pornography”, but Noella doesn’t thinks so. “It’s not pornography,” Noella yells, before Heather claps back and says, “Really? I think Merriam-Webster would beg to differ”.

Want more? Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Wednesday, April 20, at 9pm on Bravo.