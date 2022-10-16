RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases A Full-Blown ‘Tres Amigas’ Reunion With Tamra & Vicki In Season 17 (Exclusive)

The “tres amigas” — Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson — came together at this year’s BravoCon over the weekend, and since they’ve all been filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County together (and separately), we had to find out whether this friendship group will finally put their differences aside and make amends on camera.

“I would love for the tres amigas to reunite — [Vicki] has filmed a couple of times, and we’ve had a lot of fun,” Shannon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 15. Vicki also confirmed she filmed some cameos for the show after a fan caught her, Shannon and Tamra out to lunch together. And while, right now, it doesn’t seem Vicki will be back on the show full-time, it’s nice to know RHOC’s best friendship group may be getting back together.

VICKI FILMING WITH SHANNON & TAMRA!! WE WON!!! WE WON YES WE DID!!!#RHOC #TresAmigas 🍊💃 pic.twitter.com/tn7Va3XYui — housewives stan (@tamrajudgemepls) September 29, 2022

And Tamra is hoping Vicki’s cameos might lead to something bigger. “I hope so,” she told us, when we asked if Vicki might return to the show full-time. “I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions, but it was really fun talking with her again.”

Tamra and Vicki got into a war of words on social media and in interviews after Vicki learned that Tamra was asked to return to RHOC full-time, when she was not. But now that time has passed, and they’ve filmed together, maybe all is right in their world again.

There’s also hope for Shannon and Tamra! When we asked Shannon how she felt about Tamra’s RHOC comeback, she told us, “[Her return] that was a quite a surprise to me because we were best friends for six years and then had a falling out for that two and a half and I never thought that I would have an opportunity, basically, to be forced to interact with her. So it’s been really really good. There is hope [for us fixing our friendship], but it’s a really rocky road.”

RHOC is currently in the midst of filming, and Season 17 is expected to premiere in early 2023.