‘RHOC’’s Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Drew Bohn Split After 3 Year Engagement

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Alexis Bellino, 46, has split from her fiance Drew Bohn. The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed that she and her former soon-to-be husband ended their engagement, in a statement to Page Six. “Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” she said.

“Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another,” she added, before saying they came to the realization that it’s in their “best interest[s] to pursue separate paths.” She also asked for asked for “thoughts and prayers” for both sets of families as they “navigate through this breakup.”

Alexis and Drew’s split comes after they got engaged in Dec. 2020. The former lovebirds had been very open about their romance, attending many events together and posing on red carpets. Just two months ago, Alexis even shared a cozy photo of her and Drew, which can be seen above, as they posed outside in front of a clear blue sky and body of water.

Before Alexis became romantically involved with Drew, she was married to Jim Bellino from 2005 until 2018. They share three children, including James, 17, and 16-year-old twins Miles and Mackenna, together.

The end of Alexis and Drew’s engagement comes sadly after Alexis’ mom, Penelope‘s death last month. “Momma, you are finally free. You can walk again, cook, dance, hold a glass, talk, hug, laugh…you are out of that horrible body that kept you prisoner for the past three years,” the doting daughter wrote in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

“You put up the strongest fight I’ve ever seen,” she continued. “My promise to you is that I will make sure the UCLA brain donor program finds out what robbed you of your beautiful life at such a young age, and we will help others so that your torture was not in vain.”

Alexis first revealed her mom was battling an illness in July 2021, when she was still in a relationship with Drew.