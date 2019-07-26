‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador ‘Extremely Happy’ As She Debuts Romance With New Boyfriend John Janssen

Shannon Beador was all smiles when she showed off her new boyfriend, John Janssen, on Instagram, and fans are thrilled for her!

Shannon Beador, 55, debuted her new man in a heartwarming Instagram post on July 26. With a simple heart and anchor emoji, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posed in a marina amidst a picturesque sunset with new boyfriend, John Janssen, 55. Although the mom-of-three didn’t tag her man in the photo, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned all the details on the handsome hunk! A source close to Shannon revealed, “Shannon is extremely happy with her new beau John Janssen. They met through mutual friends and he is the first person she seems serious about since her divorce. It’s still very new, but things seem to be going very well for her.”

“Shannon has been dating, but this is the first person she’s so serious about since her divorce from David (Beador) which was extremely hard for her,” the friend continued. “She looks amazing and feels great, too. John will not be seen on the RHOC this season — That’s how new the relationship is. Tamra (Judge) will be meeting him over the weekend, so it’s exciting for her to now be introducing him.” Tamra took to Instagram to gush over the happy couple. “Love birds ❤️. Can’t wait to meet him tomorrow 😍,” she responded on Shannon’s photo. RHOC newcomer, Braunwyn Windham-Burke added, “You have a good one!!”

Shannon was all smiles in the sweet photo as John had his hand wrapped around her waist. The Bravo star shared another snapshot just a few days earlier with John to wish her friend, Dana Crane, a happy birthday. Shannon wrapped her arm around John’s shoulders and smiled happily for the camera. Meanwhile, as we reported earlier, Shannon has been feeling “relieved” since her divorce from David was finalized on April 24 after a 17-year marriage.

A source EXCLUSIVELY told us, “Shannon is so relieved that her divorce from David is officially finalized and they’ve come to a settlement.” We’ve seen Shannon try to repair their marriage on the Real Housewives of Orange County after David confessed to having an affair, and so our source added, “David put her through so much and she just wants a fresh start and today was truly that. She’s so happy that it’s over. She is really more ready than ever to start this next chapter in her life as a single mom.”