‘RHOC’ Midseason Trailer: Heather Dubrow Becomes The Group’s ‘Whipping Boy’ After Selling Her Home

It’s Heather Dubrow versus the world in the Real Housewives of Orange County midseason trailer. The footage of the rest of season 17 shows Heather at odds with most of the women, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, who react to Heather selling “Chateau Dubrow” for $55 million. “Why wouldn’t she mention it to us?” Shannon asks Tamra about Heather’s big real estate decision.

Emily Simpson also has an issue with Heather. Emily seemingly accuses the former actress of body shaming her during a heated dinner. In response, Heather vents to Shannon that she’s “tired of being everyone’s whipping boy.”

But things only get worse when Emily and Gina Kirschenheiter out what Heather said about Shannon’s relationship with her then-boyfriend John Jansen. “You owe my boyfriend a huge f****** apology,” Shannon screams at the group.

The drama between Tamra and Jennifer Pedranti also continues in the midseason trailer. Tamra accuses Jennifer of “ruining her whole family” by dating Ryan Boyajian, which sends Jennifer into a rage. Towards the end of the trailer, Taylor Armstrong gets into it with one of the other women, seemingly Emily.

Oh, and Vicki Gunvalson is also back! She reunites with her fellow “Tres Amigas” Tamra and Shannon once again. As the trailer ends, Vicki yells at Gina to “turn it down” — but Gina just wants to eat her chicken wings in peace.



Heather is the clear outsider of the group in the midseason trailer. Heather confirmed on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast in June that season 17 was rough for her. “I didn’t see it coming at all,” Heather said. “I thought I was gonna have an easy season last season. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m back.’ And then got blindsided with the whole lawsuit thing and all that. So this season I thought okay well Tamra’s coming back. We’ve always had fun together. Honestly, in all our years together, we had a problem maybe once. And we were going along and then all of a sudden, I felt like, how did everything go south? I don’t know. I’m interested to watch it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Bravo.