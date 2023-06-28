‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Admits To Using Ozempic & Liposuction To Lose Weight

Since Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on Jun. 7, Bravo star Emily Simpson, 47, has received comments and questions about her recent weight loss. During her Jun. 28 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the mother-of-three attributed her weight loss to the antidiabetic drug, Semaglutide (AKA Ozempic). “I did a full blood panel,” Emily said after she admitted to having a “nervous breakdown” over her looks. “My cholesterol was high. I have zero testosterone. I was pre-diabetic, so she [the doctor] actually said, ‘Why don’t you do a Semaglutide?’ which is Ozempic, so I did. I did that in December [2022].”

The 47-year-old has been open about her fitness journey and weight loss via Instagram in recent months, including posting photos from her facelift in January. “I don’t know what happened. I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn’t get enough sleep, didn’t exercise,” she told Jeff Lewis on his show. After seeing a photo of her introduction video ahead of the show’s premiere, Emily admitted that she didn’t recognize herself. “We finished filming in November of 2022, which was eight months ago. When we finished filming, I had sort of a nervous breakdown,” she said.

Although Emily discontinued using the medication after one month due its side effects, but she noted that it gave her a “kick start” into her fitness routine. “I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids,” she continued, “but it does make you feel full and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh.” The proud attorney attributed the medication to kicking her “bad habits” of “grazing” and helped her be more “conscientious” of what she was eating.

In total, Emily revealed that she lost around “five to seven pounds” on the medication. By Jan. 2023, notably the same month she revealed photos of her facelift, Emily went in and had liposuction done on her arms as well as a breast reduction. “Just the surgery alone was just, I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest,” she shared. “I was so happy with the surgery, and I have so much muscle underneath that when he did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked.”

Now, the reality TV starlet has “changed” her diet and is focused on staying healthy. “I changed my diet completely. I eat mostly protein, very little carbs, and I work out like six, seven days a week,” Emily explained. She also highlighted that she “embraced” who she was during the “heaviest” she has “ever been,” but does not want to speak negatively about herself. “I don’t want to be detrimental to myself. I don’t want to say negative things about myself. I have a daughter. There’s women out there. You know?”, Emily said. “I just think it’s important that I embrace who I was at that time and now I’ve gotten healthier. I feel better about myself, but I still think I was hot.”

The new interview comes four days after Emily showed off her weight loss via Instagram and clapped back at online haters. In a photo of her in a black jumpsuit, a fan asked her if she was using Ozempic and noted that her arms would “revert” back to what they were before. Emily was quick to react and wrote, “you don’t know me and nothing will ‘revert back’ bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting 7 days a week.”