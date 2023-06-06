Gracie McGraw, 26, Confirms She Took Ozempic For PCOS As She Reveals Weight Loss In Bikini Photo

Gracie McGraw, 26, opened up about taking Ozempic as she flaunted her weight loss on Instagram May 26. The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a photo of herself rocking a bikini, with the caption “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!”, to which a fan commented, “And Ozempic!” Gracie responded to the fan and confirmed that she took Ozempic — a type 2 diabetes treatment — last year, before switching to a new medication to treat her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” Grace said in her response. “I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out,” she revealed. “No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

Gracie has PCOS, a rare hormone imbalance that causes weight gain, among other things. She revealed her diagnosis to her followers in March 2022, and confirmed that the PCOS was causing her weight gain over the years.

“During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older,” Gracie said. “I’m learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand.”

Gracie also confirmed in her March 2022 post that she was prescribed both Ozempic and Qysmia, which is used to treat obesity. She noted in her message that she’s not diabetic, despite the doctors telling her to take Ozempic. Since then, the musician and actress has showed off her weight loss on her Instagram, proving that the medicine she’s been taking has been working to treat her weight struggles.

Gracie is the eldest of Faith and Tim’s three daughters. Besides Gracie, they also have Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. Gracie has followed in her parents’ footsteps as a singer and actress. She moved to NYC to become a Broadway star, and at the beginning of May she performed in the concert series Broadway Sings Queen for two nights.