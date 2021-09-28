Tim McGraw’s Kids: What To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters With Faith Hill

Tim McGraw has three wonderful girls with his wife, Faith Hill: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Learn more about all of the country icon’s daughters here!

Tim McGraw, 54, has had the type of career in country music that many musicians can’t even dream of! The singer has had numerous hits since breaking through with his 1994 album Not A Moment Too Soon. Tim has had plenty of songs that have topped the country charts, including hits like “Just To See You Smile” and “Live Like You Were Dying.” In 1996, he married fellow country star Faith Hill, 54, and the pair have had three daughters, who are all adults now!

The A Place In The Sun singer seems incredibly happy as the father of three girls, and he’s gushed over his family on social media as the girls have grown up. He raved about the young women in a September 2019 post for National Daughters Day. “There is nothing as beautifully inspiring as being the father of 3 remarkable, talented and self-confident young women,” he wrote. Find out more about all three of his girls here!

Gracie McGraw

Faith gave birth to the couple’s eldest daughter Gracie, 24, in May 1997. A graduate from New York University, Gracie is a total fashionista and regularly shows off her amazing looks on her Instagram. She regularly shares posts that embrace body positivity and has called out people who have tried to shame her! In March, she took to Instagram to call out someone for reporting one of her photos, where she was wearing lingerie. “Sorry you’re afraid of the human body and someone who is confident in their own skin,” she wrote in the post.

Other than showing off her cute outfits, Gracie has shown off that she takes after her parents and is also a great singer! She occasionally shares clips of herself singing popular songs and showtunes. Tim’s daughter has also tried to be open with her followers about her mental health. She shared that she’d gone through a “bad depressive episode” in July. Despite a bit of setback, Gracie announced that she’d felt good as new after telling fans. “I’m on the UP today. Good things are coming. Feeling better takes a while so I’m taking the wins as they come. I’m feeling good and back to normal. Happy to be a human again,” she wrote at the time.

Maggie Elizabeth McGraw

Tim and Faith had their second daughter Maggie Elizabeth, 23, in August 1998! The pair’s middle daughter has been her dad’s date for plenty of red carpet events. She went to both the American Music Awards and CMT Awards with Tim in 2016! Maggie was also a student at Stanford University, which she graduated from in 2020, and her dad posted a celebratory message for her (and her younger sister, who finished high school at the same time). “Boom! Great work ladies,” he captioned the post. “Mom and I are so proud of y’all.” Like her older sister and parents, Maggie seemed like she also inherited some singing abilities. In the past she’s shared Instagram photos of herself performing with a girl group, while a student at Stanford. She’s also showed off some of her dance skills in a friend’s TikTok video!

Audrey Caroline McGraw

The country icons had their youngest daughter Audrey, 19, in December 2001! Like her mom and dad, Audrey seems like she has an interest in an entertainment career. She’s posted a few photos to Instagram, where it seems like she was modeling for a few different projects. She also got to work with Tim and made her acting debut in August, when she starred in his music video for his song “7500 OBO.”