Gracie McGraw Sings Barbra Streisand’s ‘The Way He Makes Me Feel’ While Rocking A Floral Skirt

Gracie McGraw took to Instagram to share an impressive video of herself ‘feeling’ and singing the Academy Award-nominated song ‘The Way He Makes Me Feel’ from the 1983 ‘Yentl.’

Gracie McGraw, 24, is wowing her Instagram followers with her latest singing video. The daughter of Faith Hill, 53, and Tim McGraw, 54, belted out the lyrics to the iconic song “The Way He Makes Me Feel,” which was originally sung by Barbra Streisand for the 1983 film Yentl, and sounded flawless. She wore a cute black short-sleeved top and matching black and white floral skirt in the clip and had some of her chin-length locks up in two buns.

“The way he makes me feel~ yentl Babs feels it so I feel it………. my voice is so strained for some reason (probs dirt and allergies) so this isn’t as smooth as I’d like it to be but I wanted to vibe,” Gracie captioned video, which was met with numerous compliments from followers.

“Such a beautiful voice,” one follower wrote in the comments section while another exclaimed, “I ❤️❤️❤️ your voice! Wow! And I love that you appreciate Ms Streisand’s work. She is amazing and so are you!!” A third called her voice “an amazing gift” and a fourth sweetly said, “You are always sunshine in this crazy world.”

This isn’t the first time Gracie got attention for singing a Barbra song. The talented beauty sang “What Kind of Fool” along with her superstar dad as they rode in a car together, in a video he shared on her 24th birthday last month.

“Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl,” Tim wrote in the caption for the post. “I’m so proud of her! She is so talented and capable…she can do anything she sets her mind to…above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become…Gracie, you make daddy so proud!!! I love you.”

Gracie is known for often sharing singing videos of herself and they always prove she has a truly strong and incredible voice, just like her parents. We look forward to seeing and hearing more!