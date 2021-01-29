Maggie McGraw, 22, Dances In A Cropped Sweater For New TikTok & Mom Faith Hill Is Impressed

Faith Hill is so blown away by her daughter, Maggie McGraw’s, TikTok skills, that she shared a video of the 22-year-old dancing up a storm on her own social media.

It looks like we have a new TikTok star in the making! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, 22, busted out some moves on the social media app with her friend, Georgiana. The girls took turns in front of the camera as they showed off their dance skills while wearing sweats in the kitchen. Faith even re-posted the video to her own Instagram page.

“These girls keeping me in the loop,” the country star captioned the clip. “Maggie and Georgiana killin’ it with these TikToks!!!!!!!” For the video, Maggie paired her sweatpants with a cropped white sweater, revealing a sliver of skin as she lifted her arms up while dancing. She was makeup-free for the at-home footage, with her hair held back in a clip and bangs falling in front of her face.

Earlier this month, Maggie and her sisters — Gracie McGraw, 23, and Audrey McGraw, 19 — spent some time together at the beach on a family vacation. All three girls shared pics from the tropical trip. Unfortunately, Maggie suffered a brutal sunburn while in the warm weather, and she showed it off by posing in a teeny black bikini with her red skin fully on display. “Lobster season bishes,” she captioned the pic.

Maggie graduated from Stanford University with Bachelor of Science in Earth Systems: Ocean & Climate in 2020. She’s expected to receive her Master of Arts in Sustainability Practice & Science from the university in 2021. Maggie is currently interning for Conservation International in the Global High Seas Policy department, according to her LinkedIn. During summer 2020, she was an Ocean Policy Intern for the company.

In 2020, Maggie also took on major volunteer work in Nashville amidst the coronavirus crisis. She served as Vice President for Nashville’s chapter of Feed the Front Line, an organization that provides meals to healthcare workers, first responders and vulnerable communities who have been affected by COVID-19. The organization also supports local restaurants and their employees during this difficult time.