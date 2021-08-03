Gracie McGraw Looks Amazing In Tiny Black Bikini Top While Lounging In A Kids Pool — Photo

Gracie McGraw had some fun in the son! Tim McGraw & Faith hill’s daughter took to Instagram on August 3 to debut her latest bikini picture.

Gracie McGraw, 24, is taking in every last bit of the summer! The daughter of country music royalty Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill’s, 53, took to Instagram to show off her latest bikini photo and looked absolutely stunning. Donning a string black top with high-waisted blue bottoms, the beauty posed in a kiddie pool in the photo posted on Tuesday, August 3.

The singer opted to wear black sunglasses and had her locks were parted down the middle and placed in a low bun for the photo. With a light smirk to the side, Gracie proved to be sheer perfection and that she can’t be bothered! She also looked so much like her gorgeous mama Faith in the photo, especially with that facial expression.

“Gonna need a crane to hold these babies up,” she captioned the pic. Fans, of course, couldn’t contain themselves when she posted the pic. “Slay sister,” one fan wrote. While others commented, “Queen Queen Queen,” along with a fire emoji, and “Oh my girl you are PERFECTION.”

Gracie has been taking over social media by showcasing her killer outfits and ever-changing style, and fabulous haircuts in her latest posts. On July 8, Gracie took to Instagram to show off her newly-dyed peach-red bob cut and wore a cute summer-ready outfit of an orange tank top and white short-shorts. She also added that she’d gotten her eyebrows done. “Extra thicc and peachy this summer,” she wrote in the caption including peach and flamingo emojis. “Eyebrows feeling thicc too after a fresh dye.”

Turning heads is nothing new to Gracie! Over the past few months she has been giving fans a close glimpse of her extensive swimsuit collection. In May 2021, she showed off a bunch of photos of herself in a cute floral bikini. A few weeks earlier she’d showed off another picture of herself giving off a “rock n roll” vibe in a black two-piece swimsuit.