Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Debuts Short, Peachy Hair Makeover: Photos

Gracie McGraw
SplashNews
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw 'Today' Show Citi Concert Series, New York, USA - 17 Nov 2017
Tim McGraw, right, and Maggie McGraw arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los AngelesAPTOPIX 2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016
Audrey McGraw and Tim McGrawiHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 20 Sep 2019
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and daughtersTime 100 Gala, New York, America - 21 Apr 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Gracie McGraw showed off a new haircut to tell everyone that she’s ready for summer!

Country music royalty Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill’s, 53, daughter, Gracie McGraw, 24, took to Instagram to show that she’d dyed her hair a peachy shade of red on Thursday July 8. The country stars’ eldest daughter posted three photos showing off her newly-dyed bob cut and wore a cute summer-ready outfit of an orange tanktop and white short-shorts. She also added that she’d gotten her eyebrows done. “Extra thicc and peachy this summer,” she wrote in the caption including peach and flamingo emojis. “Eyebrows feeling thicc too after a fresh dye.”

Gracie was clearly loving her cute new hair color. Besides the three photos, she also posted an Instagram story, where she made a duckface, while staring at the camera and wrote that she felt like a flamingo, by using the emoji.

Gracie seems like she really enjoys changing up her hairstyle. She revealed that she’d originally cut her hair into a cute bob and dyed it red in a June 9 Instagram video, where she danced and sang along to the song “Pulled” from the Broadway musical The Addams Family. She posted more photos showing off the fresh red-dye on June 15, when she went to a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Gracie poses with Tim McGraw and her two sisters at a 2015 event.

Besides her awesome hair, Gracie has also showed off some killer outfits. In May 2021, she showed off a bunch of photos of herself in a cute floral bikini. A few weeks earlier she’d showed off another picture of herself giving off a “rock n roll” vibe in a black two-piece swimsuit.

Her great sense of hair and style aside, it does seem like Gracie takes after her musical parents. Even though she’s listed herself as an actor in her Instagram bio, she’s regularly put her vocal chops on full-display. She shared a jaw-dropping cover of the Oscar-nominated Barbra Streisand song “The Way He Makes Me Feel,” from the 1983 hit Yentl. “Babs feels it so I feel it,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. Other recent vocal renditions included “Easy as Life” from Aida and “Fly Fly Away” from Catch Me If You Can.