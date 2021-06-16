Gracie McGraw Rocks Short Shorts & Denim Shirt As She Excitedly Attends A Baseball Game — Pics

Gracie McGraw attended an LA Dodgers baseball game when she opted to wear short biker shorts with an oversized denim shirt.

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw, 24, is taking after her famous parents, as she looked super stylish at an LA Dodgers baseball game on June 15. Gracie posted a slideshow to her Instagram of her eating a hot dog and rocking a cute outfit featuring super short black biker shorts, an oversized denim chambray button-down shirt, and a navy blue T-shirt underneath. She topped her look off with a baseball cap, glasses, and a pair of black booties. She showed off her newly dyed red hair which was down in a middle-parted bob with effortless waves.

When it comes to Gracie, she is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and aside from her baseball ensemble, another one of our favorite looks was the bikini that she wore on vacation. The actress showed off her fabulous figure in a two-piece red floral bikini that featured a ruched cutout top and high-waisted bottoms. She topped her look off with a cropped black, three-quarter sleeve cardigan.

Gracie has such an eclectic style and it’s so much fun to see all of her fun outfits. Some of our other favorite looks from her include her ruffled black crop top which she wore with a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans, her button-down, loose beige maxi dress, her high-neck floral dress, her overalls, and so many more. Not only does Gracie have fabulous style, but her sisters, Audrey and Maggie, do as well. Maggie just graduated from a master’s program at Stanford University and Audrey is a stunning model.