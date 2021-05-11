Gracie McGraw, 24, Stuns In A Floral Bikini For Gorgeous New Beach Photo Shoot – See Pics

Gracie McGraw spent the day frolicking in the surf with a friend while wearing the cutest floral bikini. Summer isn’t even here yet, and she’s already got the look to beat!

Gracie McGraw is showing off her summer style. The singer, 24, rocked a floral bikini during a trip to the beach with a friend, and her pics from the adventure were too cute. Gracie revealed her adorable two-piece in a series of Polaroids showing her walking into the surf, her head cocked over her shoulder.

She shared more photos from the fun day that gave fans a better look at her adorable two-piece — perfect for anyone looking for a swimsuit refresh this summer. The rust-colored bikini top features a large cutout in the middle and a square neckline, paired with high-cut bottoms. It’s covered in tiny daisies, giving the whole thing a vintage feel.

She accessorized with a simple black denim jacket as a coverup, a delicate chain necklace, and black cat-eyed sunglasses. Gracie captioned the post, “Who gon’ check me boo,” and her younger sister, Audrey McGraw, commented that she “loved” the whole thing.

Gracie’s new beach pics come two days after she showed off another hot bikini look on Instagram. This time, she posed in a black two-piece with a triangle top tied at the chest instead of the back. She paired it with high-waisted and ultra high-cut bottoms while posing in front of a mirror.

Gracie, the eldest daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, is all about body positivity. She recently sent a message to her haters on Instagram after a follower reported her to the site for “selling sex” when she posted a lingerie pic. “F whoever just flagged my Instagram picture and got it removed for ‘asking for sex.’ Sorry you’re afraid of the human body and someone who is confident in their own skin. My post was not selling sex at all. It was selling being comfortable with yourself. EFFFFFF OFFFFF,” Gracie wrote over a photo of herself with her middle finger in the air.