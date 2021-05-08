Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 24, Is ‘Back’ On Her ‘Rock & Roll Vibe’ In A Black Bikini – See Pic

Gracie McGraw took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching photo of herself confidently posing in a mirror while wearing a stylish black swimsuit and sunglasses.

Gracie McGraw, 24, proved she’s ready for the sun when she shared her latest gorgeous Instagram pic. The daughter of Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill, 53, posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a flattering black bikini and sunglasses on May 8 and took to the caption to admit she was “back on our rock n roll vibe.” The pic was one of two she shared in the same post and the second showed off pal Sarah Crowe also rocking a white bikini in a mirror.

In addition to the stylish bikini choice, Gracie’s hair definitely got a lot of attention. The redhead had her shoulder-length locks down with bangs and they looked fantastic. Once she shared the post, followers were quick to respond with supportive and uplifting comments.

“Looking grand for sure!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “I like that swimsuit.” A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth said the look was “super sexy.” Others posted red heart emojis and emoji faces with sunglasses.

Before her latest post got attention, Gracie celebrated her 24th birthday on May 5. Her proud dad took to Instagram to share a loving message alongside two video clips that showed them sitting in a car and singing the song “What Kind of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

happy birthday to my oldest baby girl…..24! I’m so proud of her! She is so talented and capable….she can do anything she sets her mind to…..above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become…..,” Tim wrote in the caption. “Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you Ps….I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!😜”

Faith also shared a birthday tribute for Gracie on her Instagram page. It included a pretty pic of her posing and smiling and a heartfelt caption that praised her as a person and as a singer. “Truth is…I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’ where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind. Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time😘😘,” part of the sweet message read.