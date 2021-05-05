Tim McGraw Sends Love To Daughter Gracie On 24th Birthday: She’s A ‘Jewel In This World

Gracie McGraw was flooded with love on her 24th birthday, including a special tribute from her famous dad, Tim McGraw.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, turns 24 on May 5. In honor of the big day, Tim took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to the birthday girl. He shared a throwback video of himself and Gracie on a road trip, and in the clip, they’re both singing along to a song on the radio. Gracie clearly takes after both of her parents when it comes to singing, as her incredible voice is on full display in the footage.

Along with the video, Tim also gushed over his eldest child with a sweet message. “Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of her! She is so talented and capable…she can do anything she sets her mind to…above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become…Gracie, you make daddy so proud!!! I love you.” In addition to Gracie, Tim and Faith are also parents to 22-year-old, Maggie McGraw, and 19-year-old, Audrey McGraw.

Gracie is often showing off her singing skills on social media. She’s posted various videos of herself singing on Instagram, and has been open about her desires to be on Broadway one day. Some of her Instagram videos include renditions of “The Wizard and I” from Wicked and “The History of Wrong Guys” from Kinky Boots.

In addition to showing off her singing chops, Gracie is also extremely open about body positivity on her Instagram feed. She has posted several inspiring messages for other women who may be struggling with body image, like she had in the past. For example, in February, Gracie shared a video of herself dancing around her room in a tank top and underwear. In the caption, she shared a story about being body-shamed by a woman in a clothing store. Despite being “sad” about the situation, she decided to turn her mood around and throw a dance party instead. “It feels good to remind yourself that you are allowed to have good days and bad days AND that you are allowed to turn those bad moments into good moments,” she wrote. “Enjoy my cellulite because I am!!!”