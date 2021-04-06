Gracie McGraw Looks Beautiful In Dark Glasses For Gorgeous New Selfie — See Pic

Gracie McGraw took to Instagram to show off a ‘really intense stare’ in a new smiling pic.

Gracie McGraw, 23, is looking amazing in her latest social media photo! The daughter of Faith Hill, 53, and Tim McGraw, 53, shared a new selfie that showed her wearing a denim blue button-down shirt and black framed glasses while standing outside in front of a house and trees. She also wore blue and green clips in her hair and rocked big silver hoop earrings.

“A really intense stare selfie for your Tuesday,” she captioned the epic photo before it received a lot of compliments. “Very pretty,” one follower responded while many more called her “beautiful.” One follower told her she had a “great look” and another pointed out her “natural beauty.”

Before Gracie wowed with her most recent pic, she made headlines for calling out a critic who reported two lingerie pics she posted of herself in a red bra and full-coverage underwear. After the photos were removed by Instagram, she shared a photo of herself flipping the camera off along with a message she wrote over it.

“F whoever just flagged my Instagram picture and got it removed for ‘asking for sex.’ Sorry you’re afraid of the human body and someone who is confident in their own skin. My post was not selling sex at all. It was selling being comfortable with yourself. EFFFFFF OFFFFF,” it read.

Gracie is known for often promoting self love and good body image so her reaction wasn’t too surprising. The singer has been very open about her struggles and strengths and has inspired many of her followers. In Oct., she proudly showed off her stretch marks and “rolls” in bikini pics and added a lengthy caption about learning to embrace her physical appearance.