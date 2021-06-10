Gracie McGraw’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Red Bob As She Sings & Dances Her Heart Out In Cut-Off Shorts

Gracie McGraw showed off a short new haircut and channelled Wednesday Addams in a video she shared to her Instagram page on June 9.

Could Gracie McGraw be gunning for a part on Tim Burton‘s upcoming Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s 24-year-old daughter belted out “Pulled,” a song from the Broadway musical The Addams Family, in a new video posted to her Instagram page on June 9.

Gracie’s incredible voice isn’t the only thing shining in the video — she’s also showing off a chic new haircut. The singer, who previously wore her red hair past her shoulders, chopped it into a short bob. She wore a black puffed sleeve shirt with jean shorts as she sang and danced in her kitchen.

Gracie captioned her video” “Fun Wednesday song by Wednesday. Forgot the words at the end but that’s showbizzz babyyyy.” Her many followers were quick to praise her incredible vocal skills in the comment section.

“What a voice. You need to be the voice of the next Disney princess. What a voice!!!,” wrote one fan, while another commented: “Broadway bound!”

This isn’t the first time that Gracie has shown off her incredible voice on Instagram. Back in November 2020 she took to the social media site to channel Elphaba from Wicked by singing “The Wizard & I” from the hit Broadway play.

In the video’s caption, Gracie opened up about her love for Broadway and singing. “I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day,” she gushed.

“This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!” She also revealed that Elphaba from Wickedis a “dream role” for her. “This is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song to DATE,” Gracie concluded.

Gracie’s love of musicals isn’t the only thing she shares with her Instagram fans. The beautyis known for often sharing pics and videos that focus on body positivity.