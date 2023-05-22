Gracie McGraw, 26, Wears Mom Faith Hill’s Old Sheer Dress: ‘All Vintage Archive’

The actress, whose parents are country icons Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, revealed she pulled her dress from her mom's closet while attending an NYC premiere.

Gracie McGraw embraced vintage style while walking the red carpet at the premiere of the new movie On Our Way on Friday, May 19. The actress, 26, revealed that she had borrowed her dress from her mom Faith Hill in an Instagram post with photos of her on the red carpet. Gracie stunned as she walked the red carpet and spoke about how incredible the experience was.

Gracie looked beautiful in her mom’s clothes on the red carpet. (Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

The outfit consisted of a brown sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress, red leather jacket from Tom Ford, and a pair of Manolo boots, according to PeopleShe looked gorgeous and had her dark brunette hair parted on the side, as she smiled for the cameras. “Last night in clothes my mom let me have,” she wrote in the caption. “Fit is all vintage archive.”

Besides revealing that she’d gotten her clothes from Faith, she also opened up about how nerve-wracking the experience was, and she admitted that she was “clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue” and joked that she was also “wishing I was wearing smaller underwear.” Although she may have been a little nervous, she looked fabulous at the event.

Faith Hill, Gracie’s mom, looks beautiful as she arrives at the 2022 SAG Awards. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Gracie is the eldest of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw‘s three daughters. Besides Gracie, they also have Maggie24, and Audrey21. In fact, Gracie’s younger sister Audrey hyped up her vintage look in the comment section of the red carpet photo. She simply wrote, “DAMN!”

Tim and Faith’s oldest and youngest children have followed in their footsteps and become performers. Gracie is an actress, having starred in the short-lived TV show If Loving You Is Wrong. She’s also represented by Creative Arts Agency and Chi Talent Management. Audrey is a model and singer herself, often posting videos of herself showing her musical ability on social media.

It’s clear that the couple of country icons are very proud parents. When Gracie celebrated her 26th birthday earlier in May, Tim wrote a loving tribute to her on Instagram. “You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become,” he wrote. “You are a treasure and we love you so much.”

