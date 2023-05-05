Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Gush Over Eldest Daughter Gracie On Her 26th Birthday: Photos & Video

A birthday isn’t a birthday without a few tribute posts from your parents! To honor his daughter, Gracie McGraw, on her 26th birthday on May 5, her dad, Tim McGraw, 56, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her. In the first slide, the country singer shared a throwback photo of him and his eldest child from when she was just a toddler. Tim added more recent photos of Gracie in the next two slides, which pictured her as the grown woman she is now.

“Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives…… your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is. You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before,” his lengthy caption began. “You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have be become [sic]. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much.”

Meanwhile Tim’s wife and Gracie’s mom, Faith Hill, 55, took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her daughter amid a themed family dinner. “This video needs no explanation to describe the spirit, laughter and pure joy that exudes from our oldest daughter, Gracie who is 26 years old today!!!!!!! Happy Birthday love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” the proud momma bear captioned the clip. “Mom Forgive the language….the clip is from one of our themed dinners that we have during the holidays. This night was The Great, a show that all of us love. Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress.”

Gracie’s sister, Audrey McGraw, 21, took to the comments of her mom’s post to react to the silly birthday video. “Oh my goodness hahahahaha,” she penned. A few others that wished the 26-year-old a happy birthday included actress Rita Wilson, 66. “Happy birthday Gracie!!!! keep bringing your joy to the world!”, she wrote. Meanwhile, the birthday gal herself took to the comments to pen a simple, “Haha!” on her mom’s tribute video.

The “It’s Your Love” hitmaker and his wife have been married of nearly 30 years, as they tied the knot in 1996. During their long marriage they welcomed two other daughters, Audrey and Maggie McGraw, 24. Most recently, Faith took to Instagram on Dec. 6, 2022, to wish Audrey a happy 21st birthday. “That’s right, say goodbye to 20 because our baby girl has turned …… 21 YEARS OLD today,” she captioned the the sweet montage video. “Happy Birthday my little songbird We love you so much. Mom.”