Tim McGraw Celebrate ‘Sweet’ Daughter Gracie’s 25th Birthday & Her ‘Crazy Big Heart’

Gracie McGraw has now officially spent a quarter of a century around the sun. The oldest daughter of country music powerhouse couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated her 25th birthday on May 5, as revealed when her father posted a warm personal shoutout on his official Instagram page.

“Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart! You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer gushed.

View Related Gallery Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Through The Years **FILE** Country music singers Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, perform together at the Internatonal Country Music Fan Fair festival in Nashville, Tenn., in this file photo from June 17, 1997. The dual will return this summer for another go-round of their hugely successful Soul2Soul tour. "This is why we get into this business," McGraw said Wednesday March 7, 2007, in announcing the shows with Hill. "To be on stage and sing in front of thousands of people." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey-File)

In the photo, the two seemed to be basking in the sun, with Gracie’s arm affectionately around her dad’s shoulder, and with Tim giving a loving smile to the camera. The post has been garnering quite a lot of attention, with over 65-thousand likes in less than ten hours, and a nod from actress Rita Wilson.

The now 25-year-old has clearly inherited her parent’s musical abilities, as proven when Tim also included an adorable snippet of Gracie singing enthusiastically to “I’m the Greatest Star” from the musical Funny Girl. In the video, her tone and vibrato are on point, while her acting chops make her seem born for the stage. Wanting to hone in on her natural talents, Gracie moved back to New York City to pursue a career in Broadway, and it’s easy to see why.

Gracie isn’t the only one in the family who is into acting, as Tim and Faith traveled to the Big Apple in February to promote their Paramount + show 1883. They got the chance to pay their daughter a visit, as Tim posted photos of the trio walking with Gracie’s dog. Holding hands, her proud parents are apparently still very much in love, as they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October of 2021.

Tim’s warmhearted photo dedicated to his daughter comes mere days after Faith made a steamy Instagram post honoring her husband’s 55th birthday on May 1. “Oh, you say it’s your birthday, Tim McGraw? Um…what about a date tonight? K….see ya later. Love you, too.” She captioned with a plethora of kissing emojis.

As far as Gracie’s Instagram, she loves to share upbeat posts of herself rocking cute outfits and flaunting her unique style. She even debuted an ultra chic bob haircut last year, showing it off in an excited post with a summer style tank top.

Happy birthday, Gracie!