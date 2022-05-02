Faith Hill Posts Bathtub Photo For Tim McGraw’s 55th Birthday & Promises A ‘Date Night’

Faith Hill sent love to her husband, Tim McGraw, via Instagram on his 55th birthday on May 1. The country singer shared a photo of herself and Tim leaning in for a kiss while in the bathtub together, which you can see here. Apparently, the photo got her in the mood for some birthday lovin’, too!

“Oh, you say it’s your birthday, Tim McGraw?” she captioned the image. “Um…what about a date tonight? K….see ya later. Love you, too.” She also included a series of emojis in the post, including hearts, fire and kissing faces.

The night before his big day, Tim actually had a concert, and Faith was at the show to support him. While he was warming up for the night backstage, Faith showed up with a birthday cake, serenading her husband with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” The others who were in Tim’s dressing room joined him for the sweet moment, which left him looking absolutely touched.

View Related Gallery Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Through The Years **FILE** Country music singers Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, perform together at the Internatonal Country Music Fan Fair festival in Nashville, Tenn., in this file photo from June 17, 1997. The dual will return this summer for another go-round of their hugely successful Soul2Soul tour. "This is why we get into this business," McGraw said Wednesday March 7, 2007, in announcing the shows with Hill. "To be on stage and sing in front of thousands of people." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey-File)

Additionally, Tim’s tourmate, Russell Dickerson, got the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the country star before he came onstage. The entire arena belted out the tune to welcome Tim to the show! Russell, as well as fellow openers, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis, also recorded personalized birthday messages for Tim. Tim shared them all via Instagram on his big day.

Tim and Faith’s youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, paid tribute to her dad on social media, as well. She shared a photo of Tim sand surfing, as well as a cute throwback shot of herself and her dad. “Happy birthday to the craziest, most hilarious and endlessly loving man I know and will always look up to,” Audrey wrote. “I love you so very much, Dad.”

In October, Tim and Faith celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The lovebirds have three daughters together. In addition to Audrey, they’re also parents to Gracie McGraw and Maggie McGraw.