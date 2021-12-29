Gracie McGraw Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In The Kitchen — Watch

Gracie McGraw looked adorable when she went completely makeup-free in a new video of herself dancing around the kitchen.

When it comes to Gracie McGraw, 24, she is always posting fun videos to her Instagram page and that’s exactly what she did when she danced around her kitchen. Gracie posted a video of herself smiling and dancing with the caption, “Wednesday morning.”

In the video, the daughter of Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill, 54, rocked a fuzzy mustard yellow sweater with a pair of navy blue high-waisted, loose culotte pants. She had her short brown hair pulled back into a half-up half-down style with a bright red scrunchie. She seemed to be having a fabulous day when she danced around to jazz music while holding her coffee cup.

Gracie has been in great spirits ever since she moved back to New York City and she has been posting a ton of photos and videos from the move. Gracie officially shared the news when she posted a video of herself wearing a white, red, blue, and yellow romper with a low-cut scoop neckline and poofy short sleeves. The bottom half of the one-piece featured ruffle shorts and she topped her look off with black chunky eyeglasses.

In the video, Gracie is singing show tunes while announcing her big move and she captioned the video, “Sept 1, 1989. Beautiful ~ Heather’s. The cut is a little weird and awkward since it worked around all the ensemble parts (which make everything better) but I HAD to since it’s Sept 1!!!”

She continued her post writing, “Hey y’all I’m back!!!! Let’s get it! I’m excited to announce I’m finally moving back to NYC in a few months. This is the moment y’all!!!! YASS I’m so so happy I can’t even tell you. It feels good to finally feel like myself again and know that I’m going to be where I belong.”