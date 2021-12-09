Gracie McGraw Sips Coffee As She Celebrates Move To NYC — Photo

See Pic

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie commemorated her move back to New York with a cup of coffee.

Gracie in the city: Gracie McGraw celebrated her move back to New York with a cup of joe. The 24-year-old daughter of country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill documented the move this week, sharing a photo of herself sipping some coffee from The Smile, a cafe in the city, on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The move comes after she shared snapshots ahead of the move on Instagram earlier this week, posing on a U-Haul. “Our trusty steed,” Gracie captioned. “Broadway here I come!!!”

Gracie is Tim and Faith’s, both 54, eldest daughter. The country stars also share daughters Audrey, 20, and Maggie, 23, together. In an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY in August 2020, Tim spoke about the pain of nearly becoming an empty nester after enjoying much of the summer with his three children amid the early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With youngest Audrey beginning college in the fall and eldest Gracie and Maggie resuming their post-college lives, Tim said, “It’s tough. There’s a part of you that is excited for them. You want them to go out and conquer the world and have fun and do all the things that kids do. But you don’t want them to leave your protection.”

“You certainly don’t want to feel like they don’t need you anymore,” he continued, admitting that while a pandemic-delayed college life for his youngest daughter has not been the best for her, it’s been a bit of a blessing for him and his longtime wife. (Tim and Faith have been married since 1996.)

“In these times, it’s a little different because not knowing what’s going to happen with college with our youngest daughter,” Tim told Willie. “For her, it’s not been so good, but for us, it’s been sort of a blessing because you never see them that much.”

As for their decades-long marriage, Tim and Faith spoke to PEOPLE in 2018 and shared how they’ve kept their love for one another alive for so long, citing frequent date nights but also some alone time. “We both have our daily routines,” Faith said. “We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves.” Tim added, “Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home.”