Rita Wilson: 5 Things To Know About The Actress & Tom Hanks’ Wife Who Has Coronavirus

Rita Wilson has joined the over 114,000 reported cases of those afflicted with the deadly COVID-19 disease. Learn more about the famous actress, who will soon be ‘isolated’ with her husband Tom Hanks.

Rita Wilson’s name usually makes headlines for her latest movie, concert or her marriage with Tom Hanks, 63. But on March 11, the 63-year-old actress had everyone talking for a terrifying reason: Tom revealed that he and Rita have tested positive for the recently discovered strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Yes, as in the same disease that has now killed around 4,000 people worldwide. Tom broke the alarming news to his fans with an Instagram post on March 11, revealing that he and his wife will soon be “isolated.” The married couple contracted the virus in Australia, where Tom was doing pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic that he is starring in. As fans wait for more updates from Tom, here’s what else you should know about Rita, who will be battling the virus alongside her husband.

1. Rita starred in your most beloved ’80s, ’90s and 2000’s movies. Rita has acted in countless films: Sleepless In Seattle (1993), Mixed Nuts (1994), Now and Then (1995) Runaway Bride (1999), and It’s Complicated (2009).

2. Rita and Tom co-starred on the 1985 comedy, Volunteers. When they filmed together in 1984, Tom and his late college sweetheart Samantha Lewes were still married. “Rita and I just looked at each other and—kaboing—that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn’t be denied,” Tom admitted in an interview with GQ, according to People. Tom and Samantha divorced in 1987, and the very next year, Rita and Tom tied the knot — that marks over 30 years of marriage now! Tom and Rita actually met, however, when Rita appeared on an episode of Tom’s sitcom, Bosom Buddies, in 1981.

3. Rita can also sing! Rita actually performed at a concert in Brisbane on March 5, just days before her COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed. Two days later, she made her debut at the Sydney Opera House on March 7. She released her debut solo album, AM/FM, in 2012.

4. She’s also a producer for two major film series! Rita has played just as big a role behind the camera! She served as the executive producer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and the 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. She also acted as the executive producer for another iconic film series: Mamma Mia!

5. The multi-hyphenate shares two adult children with Tom. The parents welcomed their first son Chet Hanks in 1990, who’s now an actor and rapper. They proceeded to welcom their second son, Truman Hanks, in 1995.