Faith Hill’s Daughters: Meet Her 3 Gorgeous Girls She Shares With Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw seem to have it all. Not only are they some of country music’s biggest stars with a combined eight Grammy Awards between them, but they also have a beautiful family. Faith and Tim, both 55, have three gorgeous daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The country singing duo tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their pride and joys over the next five years.

“I’m able to shift gears from mom to performer to mom pretty quickly,” Faith told People in 2006 when she had three elementary school aged children running around her house. “In terms of coming offstage, the minute you walk through the door and your kids run into your arms, you’re smacked in the face with a dose of reality: It’s like, this is my real life.”

Fast forward to 2021 when Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey were all grown up, and Tim said he couldn’t believe how quickly time had gone by. “They were just babies,” he vented to the Leo Edit. “What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it’s like every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age,” he added. Scroll on to meet Faith and Tim’s three grown-up girls.

Gracie McGraw

Gracie McGraw is the eldest daughter of the talented couple and was born on May 5, 1997. She grew up in Nashville, Tenn. with the rest of her family and then studied at New York City’s prestigious school, New York University. She then moved to Los Angeles, Calif. to pursue an acting career. She is currently represented by CHI Talent Management but has no entries on her IMDb page. “To have the gumption to go out and chase your dreams … it feels like we did a pretty good job,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker gushed to Taste of Country in 2019 about Gracie’s aspirations.

Although she is trying to pursue a career in front of the camera, Gracie is certainly comfortable on stage and inherited her parents’ vocal finesse. In June 2022, she posted an impressive video of herself performing in New York City for a Broadway Sings show and bubbled with excitement in the caption. “Had the most incredible time performing TayTay last night with @broadway_sings. What made weekend extra special is that my whole family and my best friends whole family were there,” she wrote.

In addition to being a natural creative like her parents, Gracie is known for being vocal about body positivity. For instance, in Oct. 2020, she shared a slideshow of photos and videos of herself rocking a floral bandeau and black bikini bottoms and opened up about her self-love journey. “I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it,” she said in the touching post before diving further into her insecurities.

“I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made me question myself more and more,” she continued. “In reality I was actually a healthy person but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking. Today, yeah, sometimes those ideas of myself creep back in but now they seem like little blips just passing by. I truly cannot believe how far I’ve come on this journey of loving myself.”

She has also been quite outspoken about her support of the LGBTQ+ community and the fight against climate change and has advocated for women’s rights and voting.

Maggie McGraw

Maggie McGraw, 24, is the middle child of Tim and Faith and was born on Aug. 12, 1998. Like her older sister, Maggie is a college graduate. She graduated from Stanford University in California where she studied climate control. “Maggie is a free diver,” her father told Country Countdown USA in June of 2016. “She’s always been interested in the ocean, so her primary interest is marine biology. She’s just about to start college, and we’ll see where it takes her. But that’s always been her biggest interest.”

After Maggie graduated, Tim took to Instagram to show how proud he is of his second-born. “We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!” the country crooner exclaimed alongside a photo of his daughter. “I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place…..”

It’s not clear where the degree took her, as she lives a fairly private life and only has seven posts on her Instagram after purging most of them. One photo she erased from her feed depicted her performing in a girl group during college, showing that she, too, is musically gifted like the rest of her family.

Audrey McGraw

Audrey McGraw was born on Dec. 6, 2001 and is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith. There is not much known about Audrey other than the fact that she is just as talented as the rest of her musical family. She has shown off her strong vocals several times on Instagram, such as during her cover of Pat Benatar‘s 1981 hit “Fire and Ice”, which she uploaded to Instagram in Aug. 2022, and a performance of Brandi Carlile‘s “The Joke”, which she posted two months prior. Audrey also dabbles in modeling, but it’s not clear if she is signed with an agency.

Tim shed some light on who Audrey is as a person when he gushed about how lucky he is to have a household with a wife and three “headstrong” and loving daughters. “My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure. But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man,” he explained to the Leo Edit.

“There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that,” he continued. “That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse.”