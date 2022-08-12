Tim McGraw Sends Birthday Love To ‘Remarkable’ Daughter Maggie As She Turns 24

“Happy 24th birthday to our remarkable middle daughter MAGGIE!” Tim McGraw posted in the early hours of Aug. 12, when his and Faith Hill’s daughter turned the big 2-4. Along with his birthday message, Tim, 55, shared a picture of his daughter in a cowboy hat and pink outfit. “Your mom, sisters, and I are so very proud of you,” the country legend wrote. “Your drive, work ethic and enthusiastic determination to make the world a better place inspires me every single day…….I love you Mags-a-Million!!!!”

Maggie responded to her father’s post, writing, “Love you, Dad.” Tim’s fans, friends, and family shared their own birthday wishes in the comments section. “Yas,” wrote Audrey McGraw, Maggie’s 20-year-old sister. “Happy Birthday, Maggie!!!” added Rita Wilson. “I wish you the happiest birthday ever Maggie,” wrote one of Tim’s fans, adding, “Collect so many special moments today for your life.” “Happy 24th birthday, Maggie! Could you look any more like your mom?” added another, who saw Faith, 54, in her daughter’s face.

Earlier in the year, Tim celebrated his and Faith’s eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, turning 25. “So smart, so sweet, so, so talented,” Tim wrote on May 5 while sharing a photo of him with Gracie on his Instagram. “And such a crazy, big heart! You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl.” Tim also shared a video of Gracie performing “I’m the Greatest Star” from Funny Girl, made famous by Barbra Streisand. Gracie, who posts Instagram videos of her singing Broadway songs, relocated to New York City to pursue her acting career, and her parents are known to visit her in the Big Apple from time to time.

In June, Tim and Faith brought a little bit of PDA to the red carpet of the Paramount+ UK Launch event. The couple was on-hand for Paramount+’s entry into the UK streaming market because their show — 1883, a prequel to the hit Paramount show Yellowstone – is one of the featured programs on the service. Tim and Faith play husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton on the show, and while on the red carpet in London, the two snuggled close for photos.