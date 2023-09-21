RHOC’s Heather Dubrow Admits She ‘Wasn’t Happy’ on Cast Trip Before Threatening to Quit the Show

Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Heather Dubrow, 54, threatened to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County during the Sept. 20 episode, after she was accused of calling some of the women “losers” in Mexico. The Bravoleb called out her costars’ “lies” before the episode aired, with a powerful quote that she included in her Instagram post about the trip. “Anybody who believes lies about you without hearing your side of the story was already looking for a way to be against you,” the quote read.

Heather’s post featured pictures from the vacation which took place late last year. The final photo showed Heather with her hand over her head, upset at the drama that went down with the other ladies. In her caption, the mom-of-four admitted that she “wasn’t happy” in Mexico before she declared that she was done with the reality show.

“Last slide sums up tonight’s #RHOC episode, the quote sums up how I feel,” she wrote. “In a lot of these photos I’m forcing myself to smile, partly because I WANT to be having a good time and partly because I really wasn’t happy and it got to the point where faking a smile was the best option. Maybe I should’ve opted for the Shaman instead of shopping but WHO KNOWS if that would’ve helped !!,” she added.

Heather’s costar Jennifer Pedranti, who also had a rough time in Mexico as the women went after her relationship with her boyfriend Ryan, showed support for Heather in the comments. “That was a tough one.. you ALWAYS handle yourself with so much class and grace,” Jennifer said. “I wish I would have been a better friend during our season. I was just being cooked in my own inferno.”

While the women were in Mexico, Tamra Judge claimed that Heather called Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter “f****** losers” behind their backs. Heather insisted she was talking about her former co-stars Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, not Emily and Gina, but the women didn’t believe her, so Heather stormed off. When she met up with Vicki Gunvalson, Heather said she was “done” with the show because the women are “so mean” to her. “I’m out, I’m done,” she said.

Earlier in the summer, Heather spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and confirmed that season 17 was rough for her.

“I didn’t see it coming at all,” the former actress said. “I thought I was gonna have an easy season last season. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m back.’ And then got blindsided with the whole lawsuit thing and all that. So this season I thought okay well Tamra’s coming back. We’ve always had fun together. Honestly, in all our years together, we had a problem maybe once. And we were going along and then all of a sudden, I felt like, how did everything go south? I don’t know. I’m interested to watch it.”