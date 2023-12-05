‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Is Reportedly Dating Shannon Beador’s Ex John Janssen

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen — Shannon Beador‘s ex — are reportedly dating, according to PEOPLE. A source told the outlet on December 5 that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, met John, 60, through mutual friends recently and have been spending “a lot of time” together since then.

“Currently, they’re not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other” a source told the publication. “The two have been supportive companions as they navigate newly single life. This common background paired with a mutual attraction has made it easy for Alexis and John to form a natural connection.”

The report comes less than two weeks after the new couple were spotted having dinner together. Though their night out sparked dating rumors at the time, Alexis’ publicist, Spencer Lubitz, clarified to Page Six that she and John were simple friends.

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” Spencer told the outlet. Alexis even took to Instagram to clear up the romance rumors between her and John, writing in a post, “Birthday Shopping with my newly 16 yr old… What I know in life is don’t let rumors or BS get in your way. I’ll be the first to let you know when anything changes in my relationship life! Until then… we live, laugh and love!!! #dontlistentothenoise [sic].”

Shortly after clearing the air at the time, several social media followers commented on the Bravolebrity’s post. One even wrote, “Whew! No JJ. We are relived.”

However, it appears that Alexis and John’s friendship turned romantic as of late. Both are fresh out of their own past relationships, as Alexis ended her three-year engagement to ex-fiancé Andy Bohn. As for John, he and Shannon, 59, split in November 2022, but their breakup wasn’t confirmed until this past January.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Shannon told PEOPLE earlier this year, claiming she felt “blindsided” by their breakup. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

John, however, doubled down on his decision while providing his own statement to the outlet: “The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us.”