‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Shares Shocking Before and After Weight Loss Photo

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Emily Simpson, 47, is living her best fit life! The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Sept. 19 to update her followers on her ongoing weight loss journey just a couple months after she opened up about using the antidiabetic drug, Semaglutide (AKA Ozempic). On the first slide, the brunette beauty shared a before photo ahead of sharing a recent video of herself at the gym.

“Around age 42 I gained 40 pounds and it wasn’t until now (age 47) that I was able to finally get it off and feel like my old self again,” her lengthy caption about her weight loss began. “Just to be clear though… I rocked a bathing suit on TV for 5 years and never felt ugly or not confident in myself or my body. Not once.” Emily rocked a chic black crop top and matching leggings as she worked out in the viral clip.

The proud mom continued and noted how much stronger she feels following her weight loss. “I am the strongest (mentally and physically) right now … at age 47 …and I will continue to improve myself daily. My only competition is Me,” Emily wrote. Later in the caption, the Bravo personality made sure to thank her “haters” for their support as well. “Thank you for following this journey with me and for those of you who are always kind and comment positive things … I appreciate you!” she went on. “For the haters out there.. I love you too! You motivate me daily to lift harder and eat better.”

Soon after Emily shared the video with her 668K followers, many of them took to the comments to compliment her. “My favorite part about this is that you loved yourself at both sizes. You’re always [flame emojis],” one fan gushed, while another added, “Amazing honey! You looked fabulous then and you look fabulous now! I’m so happy you are feeling amazing.” Her RHOC co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, also made sure to react by adding a thumbs up emoji along with two hearts.

Emily’s latest weight loss transformation post comes nearly three months after she admitted to using Ozempic during a Jun. 28 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “I did a full blood panel,” she explained alongside her husband, Shane Simpson. “My cholesterol was high. I have zero testosterone. I was pre-diabetic, so she [the doctor] actually said, ‘Why don’t you do a Semaglutide?’ which is Ozempic, so I did. I did that in December [2022].” She also admitted to having a face lift, liposuction, and a breast reduction in early 2023.

Despite being proud of her healthier fitness routine and eating habits, Emily noted that she still felt “hot” prior to the weight loss. “I don’t want to be detrimental to myself. I don’t want to say negative things about myself. I have a daughter. There’s women out there. You know?”, she added. “I just think it’s important that I embrace who I was at that time and now I’ve gotten healthier. I feel better about myself, but I still think I was hot.”