‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Celebrates Dropping 15 Pounds In ‘Baywatch’ Inspired Swimsuit

Emily Simpson showed off what a babe she is in two very sexy swimsuits after the ‘RHOC’ star lost a whopping 15 pounds!

What a time to celebrate! Emily Simpson gave her social media followers a reason to swarm her comments section with compliments when she shared an unbelievably gorgeous Instagram photo of her at the beach on January 19, which also happened to be her 44th birthday. “Saying one last goodbye to 43, and looking forward to what life will bring at age 44,” she captioned the pic that showed the mother-of-three evoking some serious Baywatch vibes in her stunning red swimsuit. Emily struck a fierce pose amid the sunny backdrop where her gorgeous locks cascaded down her back. “Boo let me tell you something if this is 44 (then) leave that 43 alone!”, one fan wrote after seeing her beautiful snap. “You look absolutely amazingly stunning and beautiful.” She also received some major bday love from other Real Housewives like Gretchen Rossi, 41, and D’Andra Simmons, 50.

But wait… there’s more! Emily’s photographer Jodie Silver also took photos of the statuesque beauty in two different but equally radiant looks. The RHOC star first sizzled in a black bathing suit that hugged her curves to perfection where Emily got knee deep in the sand while flashing her pretty smile from a side angle. She switched things up a bit for the other snap in a black cover up while still wearing the same swimsuit underneath. The photo looked like a still from a beauty campaign as she laid back on a giant rock with ease with the water in the background only enhancing the overall effect of the shot.

Emily scored a major W in late 2019 when she admitted to losing 15 pounds after her hip surgery that she attended in a wheelchair during the RHOC season 14 reunion. She credited her personal trainer Paulina Stein for the major transformation, saying in part, “She helped me change my lifestyle and has taught me so much about balance. She has also encouraged me to not give up and keep going.”

Emily’s struggles with weight have been chronicled both on and off the popular Bravo series. Her issues with chronic pain led to her being depressed but she appears to be putting that behind in 2020 and being simply fabulous in the process! “I haven’t felt this good in a long time and with a new hip, and 15 pounds off I’m finally able to keep up with my kids and be more active!” she also wrote on Instagram. Way to go Emily!