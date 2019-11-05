Emily Simpson wants ‘support’ and not ‘jokes’ from her husband, Shane, in the Nov. 5 episode of ‘RHOC.’ But jokes are all Emily gets while she attempts to eat healthy during a dinner date gone sour.

Awkward jokes and excessive carbohydrates are what’s on the menu in the Nov. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, much to Emily Simpson’s dismay. In an EXCLUSIVE clip of the upcoming episode obtained by HollywoodLife, the mother of three just wants to enjoy a romantic dinner date with her husband, Shane, while sticking to her strict diet. Shane, meanwhile, is turning his wife’s earnest attempt to lose weight into an opportunity to crack one-liners. “I feel like Shane made an effort in Vegas, and I appreciated that. We had a good time,” Emily says in a private confessional, referring to a mini getaway she and Shane took seven weeks prior to this episode. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas (marital bliss, that is) because Emily adds, “But when you go home, I think the same problems are there. Our marriage has fundamental issues that a surpise trip to Vegas isn’t going to fix.”

The clip cuts to Emily and Shane at a fancy restaurant, and the latter begs his wife to eat some bread. “Here’s the bread bowl!” Shane announces, amused, to which Emily sternly says, “I’m not eating it.” That leads to a prolonged back-and-forth about bread — Emily repeatedly tells Shane she’s not eating any bread, although Shane declares she’s “earned it.” After Emily declares one last time that she’ll be abstaining from bread, her husband pulls a clown face. He keeps the charade going by (loudly) ordering French fries later, and Emily is beyond annoyed.

“Everything to Shane is like, a joke. But this is a serious issue. I’ve gained a lot of weight,” Emily says during the confessional. The RHOC star even reveals exactly how many pounds she has gained, and why she wants to drop the weight. You can find out these details in the rest of the teaser above!

This is just one tense conversation among many between Emily and Shane, whose seemingly rocky marriage has even sparked divorce rumors — even Andy Cohen has called Shane’s behavior “devastating.” But Emily shut down this speculation while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 8! “He’s being a d**k [in the clips that Andy played on WWHL.] I get it… I’m not trying to make excuses for him, but I see a side of him that other people don’t get to see so I think that’s what makes up for it,” Emily explained on the talk show. She continued, “I know it sounds awful but I’m the one who goes home with him at night when we’re alone and he says nice things and he gets me cards and he writes nice things to me… He’s obviously smart. He has a high IQ. I just think the d**k part takes over.”