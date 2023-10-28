‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Charged With DUI After Hit-and-Run: Report

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

UPDATE 10/28/23 2:10 PM ET: Shannon was reportedly charged by Orange County officials one month after her arrest, according to NBC News. She is reportedly facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving with blood alcohol of .08% or more and one count of hit-and-run with property damage in connection to the incident, according to charging papers. All three of the charges are misdemeanors.

At the time of her arrest, Shannon allegedly had allegedly had a .24% blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal limit, per the document.

UPDATE 9/18/23 5:49 PM ET: Shannon’s lawyer, Michael Fell, released a statement to TMZ regarding the DUI on Sept. 18, 2023. “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” he said. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

ORIGINAL STORY 9/18/23: Shannon Beador was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run on September 16, according to a report from TMZ. The publication claimed that the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, drove her car into a residential property in Newport Beach, California and “clipped” the house, per law enforcement sources. Shannon then reportedly drove back on the road and parked her car in the middle of the street, before getting out of the car with her dog. When the authorities arrived at the scene, Shannon “tried to act like she was taking a walk,” the sources told TMZ, but the police knew she was at fault because she “appeared wasted.”

Shannon was taken in custody and booked for two misdemeanors, a DUI and a hit-and-run, according to TMZ. She was reportedly cited and released without bond. Her car was also seized by the police for the investigation into the incident. Shannon has not addressed the incident on social media yet. Her legal trouble will not come up during the RHOC season 17 reunion since it filmed already.

Shannon’s drinking has become a hot topic on the past several seasons of the long-running Bravo series. Her co-star Tamra Judge accused Shannon of being an “alcoholic” when they were feuding at the beginning of season 17, which is still airing. Tamra also said that Shannon was relying on alcohol to get through her now-ex John Jannsen. But according to Tamra, Shannon denied she was an alcoholic by saying the “multiple phone calls” and “drunken stupidness that she’s done” was “only when her and David [Beador] were going through a divorce”.

Shannon and John split in November 2022 after production wrapped on RHOC season 17. She talked about the breakup in an interview with People in January 2023. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Shannon said. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.” Shannon, who has three daughters from her marriage to her ex-husband David, also revealed that she “was blindsided by the breakup” with John.

A few days before her arrest, Shannon reflected on her experience filming the latest season of RHOC in an interview with BravoTV. “I think that my low is every person thinking that they know everything about me when some of them know nothing,” she said.