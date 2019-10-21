Shannon Beador may be taking her ‘momager’ duties too seriously, because she can’t stop critiquing her 15-year-old daughter’s catwalk in the Oct. 22 episode of ‘RHOC.’ Even her other daughter, Sophie, gets fed up!

If you thought Tyra Banks was tough on Project Runway, just watch Shannon Beador, 55, on The Real Housewives of Orange County. In an EXCLUSIVE clip of the Oct. 22 episode obtained by HollywoodLife, Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s daughter Rowan, 17, is making her OC Fashion Week debut with her dance wear fashion line Dark Rabbit. The teenager enlists a fellow RHOC star, Shannon Beador’s daughter Adeline, 15, to model her design down the runway on-board a huge yacht. To make sure Adeline’s prepped for the big gig, Shannon goes a little overboard while coaching her daughter’s walk — making Adeline and her older sister Sophie, 17, look like they want to throw their mom overboard!

Even before stepping foot on the runway, Shannon chimes in with unsolicited advice. “Come one show me you can do it. Foot forward. Attitude, attitude,” the Bravo star chants to Adeline as the mom-daughter duo descend a ramp leading to the boat harbor. Once on-board the yacht, Shannon’s criticisms multiply.

As Adeline shows off her first steps in a two-piece set from Dark Rabbit, her sister Sophie turns to her two friends Brooke and Lauren and whispers, “What? She’s so good at it.” But mom, who’s also spectating, doesn’t quite agree. “Sweetie, you’re going too fast. That’s not one, two, three, four,” Shannon calls out, adding, “Come on, let’s practice. Let’s get it down.”

Adeline gives her walk another go, but Shannon is still critical of her daughter’s smiling and lack of “POP” while striking a final pose. Both Adeline and Sophie become exasperated with their mom…you’ll have to watch the rest of the teaser above to find out what they have to say!

Although Shannon may be tense at practice, she really is quite happy. The mother of three, who finalized her divorce with Adeline and Sophie’s dad David Beador in April 2019, has moved on with a handsome stud named John Janssen. “I am actively dating! I vowed when I started getting out there that I would be a dater. It’s no relationship right now, but I did meet someone four months ago,” Shannon revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview while promoting her partnership with INNOVO®️ in New York City on Oct. 10. She added, “We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.”