Shannon Beador Crashes Into a House Before DUI Arrest in Hit-and-Run Video: Watch

Shannon Beador, 59, sped through a residential area and then crashed into a house in Newport Beach, California, before she was arrested for a DUI, video from the accident shows. TMZ obtained security camera footage that shows the Real Housewives of Orange County star crashing her car while allegedly intoxicated around midnight on Saturday, September 16. In the video, Shannon’s car flies down a road before it makes a sharp turn and smacks into a residential building. Shannon quickly puts her car in reverse over the sidewalk, the footage shows, before she drives away and parks her car in the road.

The video does not show when Shannon was arrested by the police when they arrived. However, TMZ did share photos of the damage caused as a result of Shannon’s accident. Her car knocked over a huge planter in a garden outside a house. The Bravo star also damaged the sidewalk and left skid marks on the road, the photos show.

According to the initial report about the incident, Shannon parked on the street and got out of the car with her dog after her crash. When police arrived, the mom-of-three “appeared wasted” and “tried acting like she was taking a walk,” TMZ claimed, before she was arrested.

Shannon was reportedly booked for two misdemeanors, cited, and released without bond. Shannon has not spoke out about the incident, though her lawyer said in a statement that she’s “extremely apologetic and remorseful” and is “prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon’s drinking has been a topic of conversation throughout her time on RHOC. In fact, she spoke out about the accusations from her co-stars including Gina Kirschenheiter that she has a “drinking problem” in an interview published three days before her DUI and hit-and-run arrest. “Well it’s inaccurate,” Shannon told US Weekly. “Let’s look at other people on the show this season who’ve been drinking a lot,” she added.

Shannon’s comments came in response to Gina talking about Shannon’s drinking in a Sept. 6 interview. Gina told US Weekly, “I don’t care if Shannon wants to say she has a problem with alcohol or not. I’m not here to judge anybody or diagnose anybody but that and her drinking is a problem for everybody else. And you would think that somebody would want to look at least that part of it.”