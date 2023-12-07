‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Breaks Her Silence on Ex John Janssen’s Romance With Alexis Bellino

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Two days after a source told PEOPLE that Shannon Beador‘s ex, John Janssen is reportedly dating The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, 46, the 59-year-old broke her silence on the romance. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Shannon told E! News on December 6. She also went on to admit that she is “confused” about his decision to date another Bravo personality.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” Shannon continued. “So, I’m quite confused about that.” News of John’s split from the mother-of-three broke in January and Shannon famously called it “absolutely devastating.” To add insult to injury, Shannon claimed that her ex was aware of the legal drama between her and Alexis’ ex, Jim Bellino.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit,” she told the outlet. “I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that.” Shannon’s on-and-off bestie and co-star, Tamra Judge, was sued by Jim for defamation along with Shannon in 2018, as reported by E! News.

Shannon also shaded John for dating yet another RHOC star after he broke up with her at the end of 2022. “I don’t know how to process it,” she added. “How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?” The blonde beauty also confirmed that she not been on speaking terms with John for a while. “I haven’t spoken to him in quite some time,” Shannon said. “It’s been two months.”

Alexis and her rumored new beau first sparked romance rumors on November 18 when they were photographed having dinner at the The Quiet Woman restaurant in Corona Del Mar, CA. A few days later, on November 21, the 46-year-old seemingly denied the rumors with an Instagram post. “Birthday Shopping with my newly 16 yr old… What I know in life is don’t let rumors or BS get in your way,” she quipped in the caption. “I’ll be the first to let you know when anything changes in my relationship life! Until then… we live, laugh and love!!!”

That same day, Alexis’ publicist, Spencer Lubitz, told Page Six that she and John were simply friends. “Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” he said at the time. Most recently, a source told PEOPLE that the sparks are certainly flying. “Currently, they’re not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other,” the insider said on December 5. Alexis is also newly single as she and her former fiancé Andy Bohn split in September.